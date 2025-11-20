LWC unveils tech to tackle safe water infrastructure challenges

Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has unveiled its new Crawler Bot technology, a major step in modernising and securing potable water supply across the state.

Managing Director of LWC, Mukhtaar Tijani, who spoke on the initiative in Lagos, highlighted that assessing underground transmission mains had long been difficult, slow and costly.

However, he said, the bot now provides the visibility LWC lacked previously.

Developed with support from Konsadem Associates and McAlpha Inc., the robot travels inside pipelines, capturing high-definition video, measurements, and detecting corrosion, cracks, blockages and potential leaks.

It also maps pipe coordinates and diameters, giving engineers unprecedented insight into critical assets. This innovation enables smarter decision-making, targeted maintenance, reduced water losses, and improved service reliability.

Integrated with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping and hydraulic modelling.

It strengthens LWC’s push for digital transformation and efficient long-term planning.

The engineer said the initiative underscores the corporation’s commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and safeguarding Lagos’ water infrastructure.

Thanking its engineers, consultants, partners and the state government for their support, LWC described the launch as a milestone in its mission to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable water to all residents, adding that the government would continue adopting advanced technologies to enhance its systems.