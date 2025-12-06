Magna Group marks 14 years of excellence, vows to innovate event industry 

As Magna Group marks its 14th anniversary, the indigenous brand reflects on a journey shaped by intentional growth, structure and the dedication of an extraordinary team that has consistently raised the bar in Nigeria’s event industry.

Its Founder and Lead Consultant, Olayinka Okeowo-Osaji, said the “success Magna enjoys today is rooted in a simple but powerful philosophy: ‘build systems, build structure, build people’. “ She noted that while creativity gives events their beauty, systems give them life, stability, and longevity.



“From day one, I believed in building systems. Our structured framework ensures that every event from concept to execution is handled with clarity, excellence and attention to detail. But beyond systems, our biggest strength is our team. They carry the vision every single day,” she said.

This philosophy has shaped Magna into a brand that does not just execute events, but nurtures talent, empowers staff and builds a community of professionals committed to excellence.

She disclosed that what started in 2011 as a passion-driven idea has now evolved into a multi division brand executing corporate conferences, global summits, luxury social events both locally and internationally and large-scale productions with audiences ranging from a few hundred to several thousand.



According to her, structure has never limited creativity; rather, it allows the team innovate boldly while maintaining consistent quality.

Revealing that they have diversified into Décor by Magna, offering creative styling and artistic event design and Rentals by Magna, providing quality furnishings, tents and structures; she noted that they have proven ability to compete and operate on an international scale.



She described the next chapter of the industry as one that will be immersive, tech driven and sustainability focused, adding that they’re already evolving to meet these new era demands and exploring different areas of the supply chain in the event ecosystem. She vowed to continue to raise standards, build leaders and provide unforgettable experiences for clients across board.