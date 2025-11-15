Magnificent leadership confab holds in Abuja

The Magnificent Leadership Conference (MLC) Abuja 2025 is set to make its debut in West Africa on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Fraser Suites Abuja. Curated by the Managing Director of AMA Consulting LLC and Zen-AMA Global Springs Development Services, Maria Asuelimen, the conference is a flagship leadership development experience created to ignite bold thinking, strategic action, and transformative leadership across Africa and beyond.

In the globally recognised MLC series, the MLC Abuja 2025 marks a major milestone. This year’s theme, “Go Big,” is a call to action for leaders steering a world marked by chaos, instability, and fast technological disruption. As automation and global shifts redefine industries and societies, MLC Abuja 2025 challenges leaders to either Go Big or go extinct.

MLC Abuja calls together a mix of professionals from government, business, and nonprofit organisations to explore the future of leadership. The conference is fixed around three core leadership tracks: Leading Yourself, Leading People, and Leading Organisations. Attendees will gain insights and practical tools to further their impact through interactive workshops, keynote sessions, fireside chats, and networking forums.

Related News Labour convention okays full wages for seaferers in captivity

The featured thought leaders and sessions include a keynote address by John Riordan on the “Power of Perceptions”, Sidney Sampson discussing “Authentic Leadership Journeys: Big Collaboration, Big Change, Big Career, Big Legacy, Big Money”, a fireside chat by Dr. Mojisola Odeku on “Building an Army for Change”, featured speakers, Chioma Nebo on how to “Lead with Intention”, and Nicole Kellum on “Scaling Your Capabilities through the Power of Networks”.

Asuelimen said: “Bringing the Magnificent Leadership Conference to West Africa is more than an expansion it’s a homecoming of purpose. Leadership is universal, but the heartbeat of transformation begins when we invest in people where potential is rising the fastest. West Africa is ready to Go Big, and together, we’re building leaders who will shape industries, governments, and generations.”