Makinde commissions fourth ultramodern market

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that his administration will continue to do everything possible to transform markets across the state and ensure that traders can carry out their businesses in safe, secure spaces.

Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Bayol Lawal, stated this on Monday, during the commissioning of the Omituntun Ultramodern Market, Omi Adio, Ibadan.

The governor maintained that the market, with 406 lockup shops, 56 open stalls, an administrative office, a security post, clear walkway and toilets, among other facilities, is the fourth of its kind in the governor’s two terms of office, with the Akesan Ultramodern Market, Oyo; Akinyele Farmers’ Market, Ibadan; and the Kajola Ultramodern Market, Ogbomoso South Local Government, having come earlier.

According to the governor, the idea of building ultramodern markets is important to the government, as it intends to replicate the initiative across the state so that Oyo State traders won’t continue to ply their trades by the roadside.

He said, “I am happy that everybody here knows the history of this market, and we thank God that the dream is now a reality.

“Planning is essential; what we have come to commission here today will be replicated in many places so that our traders won’t stay on the road selling their things. If you go abroad, this is the standard, and that is what we are replicating in our state.

“I believe it will be easy to regulate the activities of traders here. These shops would not be allocated to people on a double standard. It will be on a one-man, one-shop basis. Also, there will be market management here to prevent abuse.

“Those who have been displaced will have the opportunity of right of first refusal. They would be the first to come, and the needful will be done for them. We must let sanity prevail.

“There will also be security provisions, because we all know the insecure situation across the country.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Demola Ojo, said the project is a testament to the governor’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses.

He said, “This project is a testament to this administration’s pledge and commitment to creating an enabling environment for business, commerce and community development.

“The construction of the ultramodern market at Sasa in Akinyele Local Government, Akesan ultramodern market in Oyo and Kajola ultramodern market at Arowomole, Ogbomoso are some related achievements to be proud of under this administration.

“To our traders and business owners, this market has been built with you in mind. It is equipped with 406 lockup shops, 56 open stalls, an office complex, a clear walkway, adequate water supply, clean toilets and sanitation facilities, proper waste management systems, fire safety installations, spacious parking areas and other security features.

“To everyone who will use this facility, I would like to say that to whom much is given, much is expected. It is your duty to ensure that the project is well-managed and maintained and that the aim for which it was constructed is not defeated.

“Without any iota of doubt, I believe the State Government under His Excellency is still on course as regards the four pillars of the Roadmap to Sustainable Development, Omituntun 2.0, which are Economy, Education, Healthcare and Security, and I can assure you that the dividends of democracy will be extended to all and sundry.”

Asiwaju of Ido Local Government and Bashorun Bamofin of Ibadanland, Chief Niyi Akintola, who welcomed dignitaries to the event, said the ultramodern market “will truly make life better for our people.”

He noted that the local government has experienced a massive transformation under Governor Makinde’s leadership, who genuinely cares about the welfare of the people of Ido and the entire Oyo State.

Akintola listed some of the projects executed by the governor in Ido Local Government, including the Ilaju Garri Processing Factory in Ido; the 10.3 km Ido-Omi Adio Road, which was last constructed in 1992: the Eleyele–Ologuneru–Ido Road; the ongoing 48km Ido–Eruwa Road connecting Ibadan and Ibarapa zones; the Apete–Akufo Road; the Akufo to Alabata Road; the Owode Housing Estate road from Ward 7 to Akala Way; Ward 10 to Challenge and the boundary with Oluyole Local Government; the Ultra-Modern Motor Park at Owode Housing Estate, easing transportation for commuters and the rehabilitation of the Omi-Adio to Alakaso Village Road, which houses the Ultramodern Ladoke Akintola Railway Station.

Similarly, the Chairman, Ido Local Government, Hon. Sheriff Adeojo, said the construction of the ultramodern market by the local government was a fulfilment of Governor Makinde’s campaign promise and the delivery of the dividend of democracy to the people.