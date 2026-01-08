Man arrested in Edo for alleged abduction of four-year-old

A 21-year-old man, ThankGod Destiny, has been arrested by the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) for allegedly abducting a four-year-old boy in the state.

Deputy Corps Commander, Operations, ESSC, Richard Balogun, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin on Thursday, said the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Balogun said the incident occurred on January 4, 2026, at Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, and that the arrest followed an alarm raised by a commercial bus driver and a female passenger.

According to him, “On January 4, 2026, a woman went out with her son at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City. A few minutes later, the son disappeared from her sight. This suspect, identified as ThankGod Destiny, had allegedly kidnapped the four-year-old boy.

“The little boy was hurriedly taken into a commercial bus going towards King’s Square in Benin City.

“The driver of the bus who noticed a great difference in resemblance between the little boy and the man, however questioned where he was heading with the little boy.

“He lied that the boy is ill and he is taking him to the hospital. But later on, a female passenger asked him about his destination with the boy. He replied that he was going to buy the boy shoe.

“The various replies made the driver and the woman raise the alarm. The alarm attracted men of the Edo State Security Corps who were on patrol. The suspect was immediately arrested and the kidnapped little boy rescued unhurt.”

Balogun said the victim has since been reunited with his family, assuring that the Corps would continue to intensify efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.