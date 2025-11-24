Man commits suicide under influence in Ilorin

A 31-YEAR-OLD Abdullateef Seriki-Sanma, under the influence of banned substances, jumped into a surface well early yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The late Abdullateef was the only surviving child of the late Madam Idiah, out of her three children.The incident took place at Bolarinwa Compound in the Centre Igboro area of the state capital.

According to a family source (name withheld) the deceased jumped into the well at about 4.00am. A male family source told The Guardian that they had noticed strange behaviour in Abdullateef since last week.

“We started noticing strange behaviour in him last week. His mother’s younger sister even came to stay with him from her matrimonial home out of concern.

“We monitored and guided him all day yesterday because we were convinced he was planning to commit suicide,” a source said.

Another source suggested that Abdullateef might have turned to unfamiliar drugs due to recent financial losses.

The family attempted to rescue him upon discovering his intentions, but their efforts were in vain.

“We threw in ladders for him to climb out so also ropes so that we could pull him out. All were to no avail because we couldn’t get any reaction from the well,” he explained.

According to him, it was after this that they invited the firemen.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Service, Hassan Adekunle, stated:

“On Sunday, November 23, 2025, about 4.33pm, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a distress call for a rescue operation at Bolarinwa Compound, Centre Igboro Area, Ilorin.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a 31-year-old man named Abdullateef had deliberately jumped into a domestic well.

“Findings revealed that he had reportedly been making repeated attempts since the previous day, expressing intentions of taking his own life. Sadly, he made the final attempt while other occupants were asleep, leaving no one available to intervene, resulting in his demise,” he added.