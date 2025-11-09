Man dies after attempting to flee EFCC raid in Lekki

A man identified as Endurance Udeke has died after jumping from a four-storey building during a raid conducted by operatives of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The EFCC confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday, saying the operation, which took place on 4 November, targeted suspected internet fraudsters residing at Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1.

According to the agency, four suspects were arrested during the sting operation, while Udeke and another resident attempted to escape after learning of the EFCC’s presence.

“Udeke and one other resident of apartment W6a got wind of the operation and tried to escape arrest by jumping down from the four-storey building,” the statement read. “Udeke did not survive the suicidal effort, in spite of medical interventions made to rescue him.”

The second individual survived after receiving treatment and has since been stabilised, according to EFCC officials.

The anti-graft agency stressed that its operatives had no physical contact with Udeke before the incident, describing his action as tragic and unnecessary.

“The Commission is shocked at the suicidal action of the deceased. There was no contact between officers of the Commission and the deceased before the unfortunate incident,” the EFCC said.

The agency added that the case has been handed over to the police for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Udeke’s death.

The EFCC urged the public to remain calm and cooperate during its lawful operations, insisting that its raids are conducted in accordance with due process.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of EFCC operations following several controversial raids in recent months.

In September, the agency faced backlash after an early morning operation at a hotel in Lagos led to the arrest of 11 people, including guests not linked to fraud.

Earlier this year, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Ogun State also accused the EFCC of an unlawful raid on its facilities, demanding ₦3.5 billion in damages and a public apology.

Despite public criticism, the EFCC maintains that its anti-corruption drive remains a key pillar in Nigeria’s efforts to curb cybercrime and illicit financial activities.

While expressing sympathy to the family of the deceased, the Commission reiterated that its operations are conducted lawfully and urged members of the public not to panic or resist EFCC operatives when they act within their mandate.

“While we await the outcome of the investigation, it is important to remind the public that no one with nothing to hide has reason to be afraid of EFCC sting operations,” EFCC noted.