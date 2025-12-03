Many dead as multiple vehicles collide on Enugu-Portharcourt highway

Multiple vehicles clashed on the Enugu–Portharcourt Expressway on Wednesday, claiming the lives of many near the New Gariki Market.

The collision, which caused panic among traders and passers-by, involved four trailers loaded with cattle and other goods, two commercial buses, two Sienna vehicles, and several smaller cars trapped beneath the fallen articulated trucks.

As of reporting time, the casualty figure remained unknown, but the extent of destruction suggested a significant loss of lives.

Traders from the nearby Gariki Market were seen desperately trying to lift heavy tyres and metal debris to rescue survivors. Many wailed helplessly as they struggled to free trapped victims.

One trader recounted: “People were driving one-way at speed. Before we knew it, trailers and vehicles collided, and everything scattered.” He blamed motorists for driving against traffic on the newly reconstructed lane of the expressway.

The situation escalated until about 20 soldiers arrived in four gun trucks and a Black Maria. They immediately began controlling traffic and creating passage for stranded motorists, as the crash had forced all vehicles onto the only usable lane.

No other authorities were present at the scene, and there has been no official statement regarding the number of casualties or the cause of the accident.