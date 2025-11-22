Many killed in Ibadan gas explosion

Several people were killed on Friday night after a gas explosion rocked the Bioku-Alaadun area in Ibadan, Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The explosion occurred while a tanker was discharging gas into a retail outlet. Casualties reportedly included the owner of the gas shop and others who were nearby at the time of the incident.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident, saying operatives were already on the ground working to contain the situation. He noted that while there were casualties, full details were still being compiled.

Akinyinka said: “The emergency call was reported at exactly 19:40 on Friday, November 21, 2025, through a telephone call from Pastor Oyebamiji regarding a gas tanker explosion at the above address.

“Immediately the call was received, the Agency’s personnel, led by CFS Adedeji (Mrs.), promptly responded and were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, a gas tanker, Reg. No. LSR268YC, loaded with 15 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), was transferring its contents into a gas skid tank when it exploded.

“The blast damaged two commercial buildings and a residential building. Three persons were rescued and handed over to a team of policemen from Akanran Division.

“The operation was carried out jointly with a crew of firemen from the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command. While the explosion sparked panic among residents, the prompt response of our officers helped contain the situation.”

The fire service chairman urged the public to always observe safety precautions when handling petroleum products, emphasizing the importance of obtaining approvals from the Fire Service, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and other relevant stakeholders before installing gas tanks or cylinders to avoid unnecessary explosions.

He assured the community that all necessary fire safety measures had been taken and that an investigation team would be dispatched to determine the root cause of the incident to prevent future occurrences.

He added: “Let our people continue with their daily activities without fear. The presence of the Executive Chairman of Ona Ara Local Government, Dr. Temitope Kolapo, was highly appreciated.”