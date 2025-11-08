Matthew Asiyanbi, 105, for burial Nov. 15

The death has occurred of Pastor Matthew Akinniyi Asiyanbi, aged 105. He died on August 17, 2025. Activities marking his burial will commence from November 14 to 15, 2025, in Modakeke, Osun State.



According to a statement released by the Asiyanbi and Osundun families, the funeral service will hold on Friday, November 14, with the body leaving the OAU Morbid Anatomy Department at 10:00a.m. for his residence in Oke Otubu area, Modakeke, where it will lay-in-state at 4:00p.m. He will be buried on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at his residence at 7:00a.m., followed by a thanksgiving service at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Anu, Akarabata, Modakeke, at 10:00a.m.

Guests will be entertained at the Modakeke Civic Centre and the CAC premises, Akarabata, at 2:00p.m.



The funeral service for Pastor Asiyanbi, a long-standing minister of God in Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), will be held alongside his late wife, Mrs. Cecilia Taiwo Asiyanbi, who passed away on February 1, 2003.

The cleric is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.