Mbah, Kalu, Natasha mourn Senator Ezea’s passing at 62

It was another big blow for the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, Enugu State, as one of its finest politicians and Senator representing the zone in the current National Assembly, Okey Ezea, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62.

Ezea, popularly called Ideke, died in Lagos after a brief illness. Already, his family, through a statement by his first son, Jideofor, has confirmed his death.

Jideofor said that the death of his father marked the end of a long and impactful service career.

According to him, Ezea died on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at about 11:07 p.m. in a private hospital in Lagos.

He said the family described his death as a “painful and profound loss,” stressing that he remained active and influential in legislative activities until his final days.

Ezea is said to have been survived by a wife, Chioma, and four children. His family requested prayers and privacy as they go through this moment of grief.

In a tribute he titled, ‘A heart-rending loss’, Governor Peter Mbah described Ezea’s death as a huge loss to the state and Nigeria.

Mbah said Ezea’s death had left a vacuum that would be hard to fill.

Also, former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep grief over the death of Ezea, describing the late lawmaker as a trusted brother, friend, and a man whose life was anchored in humility, faith, and service.

In a heartfelt condolence message yesterday, Kalu said he received the news of Ezea’s passing “with profound shock and deep sorrow,” noting that the loss had left him personally devastated.

According to him, the relationship he shared with the late Senator transcended legislative camaraderie.

“Ezea was more than a fellow legislator; he was a friend with whom I shared a close and sincere bond. Our friendship was built on mutual respect, brotherhood and genuine affection,” he said.

In the same vein, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ezea, describing him as a wise, gentle, and genuinely good man whose support meant a great deal to her both personally and professionally.

In an emotional tribute, she said the late lawmaker’s prayers sustained her through some of her darkest moments, adding that his presence and counsel in the Senate chambers would be greatly missed.