Mbah’s c’ttee inspects Rivers police school ahead of planned refurbishment

The Presidential Committee on the Overhaul and Revamp of Training Institutions for Security Agencies, chaired by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has said it is working closely with consultants to meet its deadline for submitting findings and a comprehensive bill of quantities that will capture the total cost of refurbishing the country’s security training facilities for full implementation.

The assurance was given over the weekend when the eight-member committee inspected the Nigeria Police Training School in Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, as part of its nationwide assessment of security training institutions.

The committee, which was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu at a meeting of the National Economic Council, was joined on the visit by Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, alongside the Secretary of the committee, IGP Baba Usman (rtd) and others.

The team found the Nonwa-Tai training school in a state of abandonment and disrepair, with vandalised buildings, broken infrastructure, and overgrown surroundings.

Addressing newsmen after the inspection, Governor Mbah said the visit followed Mr President’s directive to urgently assess and rehabilitate all police and security training facilities across the country.

He said the President’s decision underscored his recognition that Nigeria’s security challenges require immediate and comprehensive intervention.

Also speaking, Governor Siminalayi Fubara described the visit as a step towards restoring professionalism and positive morale within the police force.

“The president has made a bold statement that he wants properly trained officers,” he said. “This is not just talk. I believe he means it. It is not only about fixing buildings; it is about rebuilding morale and professionalism.”

Amplifying the seriousness of Mr President, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the committee had been given four weeks to complete its assignment. He disclosed that the members had been divided into two groups, one covering training centres in the North and the other inspecting those in the South.