Midnight fire razes Gombe timber market, mosque

A midnight fire has ravaged the Gombe timber market, also known as ‘Kasuwar Katako’, located at the Railway station in the Gombe State capital.



The fire, which started about 8.00pm on Monday, destroyed numerous timbers, stores, shops, and gutted a nearby mosque. Firefighters from the Gombe State University (GSU), Federal Fire Service personnel and private water tanker operators intervened to bring the blaze under control after 30 minutes of intense burning. As at press time, the extent of the damage and the exact number of stores affected by the fire were yet to be determined.



Meanwhile, Governor Muhammad Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. The governor, through his media aide, Isma’il Misilli, described the incident as painful and distressing, noting that the scale of destruction was a huge setback to hardworking men and women who depend on the market for their daily sustenance.



He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately move in, conduct a thorough assessment and investigation into the cause of the fire, and provide urgent relief and support to cushion the impact on victims.



While sympathising with the victims, Governor Yahaya called on those affected to remain calm, assuring them that government would take necessary steps to mitigate their losses and strengthen preventive measures to avert future occurrences.



He also reiterated his administration’s resolve to establish a state-of-the-art fire office, fully equipped to complement existing fire-fighting facilities across the state, in line with his commitment to protect lives, property and investments.



“He extended his heartfelt sympathy to affected shop owners, traders and all individuals who suffered losses as a result of the inferno, assuring them that the government stands firmly with them at this difficult moment.



“The governor prayed God for continued protection over Gombe State, its people and their means of livelihood, and for comfort and strength for all those affected by this unfortunate incident,” Misilli added.