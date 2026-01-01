Millions lost as fire guts four shops in Ikotun

Four shops dealing in electronics in a building at Ikotun in Lagos State, early on New Year’s Day, were burnt to the extent that every item in the shops was destroyed.

The shops are all in a building situated beside GUO Transport Company, Ikotun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the items included washing machines, television sets, and power generators.

A man who lives near the building told NAN that neighbours were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

He said that the neighbours used a lot of water to try to put out the fire before the Lagos State Fire Service intervened.

He thanked firefighters for the role they played in quenching the fire and preventing it from razing the whole building.

“If not for their timely intervention, the whole building would have burnt, and the fire would have affected our own,” he said.

The man said that he could not ascertain the cause of the fire but suspected a faulty electric circuit.

NAN reports that the area had been cordoned off. No casualty was recorded.

NAN reports that the Great Nigeria Insurance building on Lagos Island and the Army Arena Market at Oshodi had been gutted by fire in the past eight days.