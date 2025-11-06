Mob kills chief imam in Kwara

‎An angry mob has killed the chief imam of Sokunkpan in the Tsaragi district of Edu Local Government in Kwara State.

The mob, said to be on a revenge mission, led by two siblings, was angered by the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old Ibrahim Gana, believed to have been killed by the cleric, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu.

The state Police Command kwara state that the incident that occurred at about 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday has been the subject of a swift investigation, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

According to the police statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, “The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m., when Ibrahim Gana, a 25-year-old resident of Sokunkpan Village in

, died while receiving treatment in a hospital after a prolonged illness.”

It was after Gana’s death that his brothers, Muhammad Shaaba and Mahmud Gana, suspected and accused the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu, of being responsible for his death.

“The two brothers allegedly mobilised others and launched a violent attack on the cleric, killing him in the process.

“Police operatives have since commenced an investigation into the incident, and four suspects have been arrested.

“The efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals connected to the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekunle Ojo, strongly condemned the act, describing it as jungle justice, and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands, stating that such behaviour constitutes a criminal offence that would be met with the full weight of the law.

He urged the public to remain calm and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the Command’s official communication channels.

He further reassured residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and order throughout Kwara State, adding that further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

In other news, armed gunmen recently killed a police orderly, Corporal Salisu Shamaki, and kidnapped three other policemen in Agbonran, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Sources told The Guardian that Shamaki, who was attached to a Chinese miner in the area, was shot dead during the attack, though the miner escaped unhurt.

The whereabouts of the three abducted policemen remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Ifelodun Local Government has witnessed repeated attacks in recent months, with armed bandits killing residents, looting properties, and abducting victims for ransom.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reportedly mobilised state security forces to the area in response to the escalating violence.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army’s Sobi Barracks in Ilorin recently approved the establishment of a forward operational base in Ifelodun to help curb banditry and restore peace.

Community leaders, political officeholders, and cultural organisations have also intensified their collaboration with local vigilantes and security agencies to secure the area and protect residents.