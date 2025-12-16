Modupeola Aderonmu for burial

Funeral rites for Mother Celestial Modupeola Oyindamola Aderonmu (nee Thomas), who died recently at the age of 73, begin tomorrow, December 17, 2025, at her residence, No. 8, Ifelodun Street, Surulere, Lagos, from 4.30 p.m.-5.30 p.m.



A Christian wake holds on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the same venue from 4.30 p.m.-6.00 p.m. She will be buried on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Ikoyi Cemetery after a funeral service at her residence from 9.00a.m-11.00a.m.



Reception holds at 2:00 p.m., at City Mission Methodist Multi-purpose Hall, No. 1, Alhaji Ade Thanni Street, Babajide Bus Stop (Small London), Surulere, Lagos. She is survived by children and grandchildren.

