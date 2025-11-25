Mohbad’s wife files caveat to block unauthorised estate administration

A Lagos-based law firm, Salawu, Akingbolu & Co., has notified the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja of a formal caveat filed to prevent the issuance of Letters of Administration over the estate of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba (popularly known as Mohbad), who died on September 12, 2023.

In a letter dated November 19, 2025, and addressed to the Probate Registrar, the firm stated that it is acting on behalf of Mrs Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, the legal wife of the deceased and mother of his only surviving child, Master Liam Aloba.

The letter was signed by I.P. Awo, Esq., on behalf of Salawu, Akingbolu & Co, affirming that she has duly filed Form 5 and Form 6, signifying a notice of caveat prohibiting the grant of Letters of Administration to any other party.

According to the solicitors, the publication of the caveat has been made in The Guardian newspaper of November 17, 2025 and The Punch newspaper of November 19, 2025.

The move, they explained, was intended to forestall any “surreptitious or fraudulent” actions by third parties seeking control of the late singer’s estate.

The firm, therefore, urged the Probate Office to ensure that no Letters of Administration are issued to any person other than the lawful beneficiaries while the caveat remains on record. It also expressed confidence in the court’s commitment to due process and judicial integrity, noting that both Mohbad’s legal wife and biological son are alive and remain the rightful beneficiaries.