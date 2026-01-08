Monarch drives Eleme community’s transformation with major road projects

There is excitement among residents of Eleme Kingdom in Rivers State over the transformative road development undertaken by their monarch, His Royal Highness, King Dr Appolus Chu, Oneh-Eh Nchia X.

The monarch’s long-term vision for town planning and sustainable community development has been instrumental in shaping the community’s future. The roads, executed in phases from Phase 1 to Phase 5, were strategically designed to open up the area and improve access.

The new road networks provide strategic links to industrial areas such as the Indorama Petrochemical Complex and Onne Sea Port, as well as residential communities within Eleme and the neighbouring local government area of Oyigbo. With improved accessibility, the area is attracting investors into Eleme Kingdom and easing congestion in Port Harcourt.

A documentary by Hadiza Babakatcha highlights the improved accessibility and safety of the area, noting that previously inaccessible hinterlands have now been opened up.

“The roads have effectively mapped out the town, signposting the emergence of new cities in Eleme, while giving more value to the land,” Babakatcha observed.

“Plots that were sold for as cheap as two hundred thousand naira only a few years ago are now worth millions, affording landowners the opportunity to grow wealth from the sale of their land, thereby empowering the people,” she added.

Babakatcha also noted the project’s impact on security.

“Before this initiative, criminal elements took advantage of the remoteness and dense forests to hide kidnap victims and perpetrate other illegal activities, as the areas were considered no-go zones due to their distance from the town. Thankfully, through the foresight and innovation of King Dr Appolus Chu, these areas have been opened up and no longer offer cover to such criminals,” she said.

The project has received recognition, with the Niger Delta Development Commission tarring some of the earlier roads created by the monarch. The Rivers State Government has also taken up the tarring of one of the newly created roads, while the Federal Government has sent a team to inspect the ongoing project.

Beyond road construction, the monarch has invested in a large industrial facility in the area, comprising several warehouses. He called on investors to take advantage of the facilities, expressing hope that the industrial estate expected to emerge in the coming years would further position Rivers State as the industrial hub of the Niger Delta.

“There are many people God could have used to achieve this dream. That He decided to choose me is my honour and privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity and will continue to devote myself to creating avenues to make life better for our people and settlers in our midst,” he said.

The monarch also urged residents to support government efforts to improve living conditions in the community.

“I call on our people to do the little they can in supporting the government to make life better for us, rather than leaving everything to the government alone. The government has its role, and we also have our own roles to play,” he added.