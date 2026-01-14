Motor boy dies as truck suffers brake failure in Ogun auto crash

An iron-laden Benz truck on Tuesday suffered brake failure on the Koro-Otun road in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Council of Ogun State, resulting in the death of a motor boy.

The accident left the motor boy dead instantly on the spot when the truck he was in rammed into a containerised truck

The vehicles involved in the crash are: a Benz HIAB truck with registration number EKY 595 YR and a containerised truck with no registration number.

Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Akinbiyi said that the motor boy of the Benz truck died immediately after the accident.

He said that two male persons were involved in the crash, which led to the death of one person.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that the cause of the accident was a brake failure of the Benz truck, which made its driver lose control of the vehicle and ram into the containerised truck.

He said that the deceased had been released to his family, and the accident vehicle was towed out of the road to ensure the free flow of traffic, while the driver of the containerised truck sped off.