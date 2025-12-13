Mudasiru Foundation steps up arts promotion, talents’ mentoring, awards scholarships

To mark the third-year remembrance of the late Dr. Olaolu “Dr. Bob” Mudasiru, the Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation has announced scholarships awards to seven outstanding young Nigerians.



In a release, the foundation said that the scholarships, covering tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, were meant to empower academically gifted, but economically disadvantaged students to pursue their dreams with dignity and confidence.



This latest gesture builds on the foundation’s first scholarship, awarded in August 2024 to the Best Graduating Student of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Eniolaoluwa John Sohe.



Beyond education, the foundation has made strides in promoting the arts, mentoring emerging talent, advancing cycling as a sport, driving wellness campaigns, and supporting initiatives that uplift underserved communities. Together, these efforts embody Dr. Bob’s passion for societal growth, equity, and empowerment.Founded to honour his enduring legacy of excellence, service, and compassion, the foundation continues to advance his vision through these initiatives that support education, and uplift underserved communities.



Formally established in March 2024 as a non-governmental Organisation, the foundation was created to immortalise Dr. Bob’s lifelong commitment to excellence and service. Since its launch in July 2024, an event that raised over N218 million through donations and art sales, the foundation has consistently delivered programmes that align with its core mission.



Reflecting on the remembrance, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to upholding the late Mudasiru’s values of hard work, ingenuity, and service to humanity.



Through sustained programmes and strategic partnerships, the foundation seeks to create opportunities that transform lives and strengthen communities, by bringing to life the very ideals Dr. Bob championed.



The foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to all donors, partners, and supporters who continue to champion its mission, and invites the public to join in honouring the legacy of a man whose life remains a beacon for purpose-driven impact.

