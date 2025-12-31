Multiple accidents claim 23 lives in Jigawa

No fewer than 23 people have been confirmed dead in two multiple accidents which occurred last Tuesday, 29th December, in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The first incident occurred exactly at 2 pm, where it claimed eighteen lives, with two others in critical condition lying at Dutse General Hospital receiving medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the Police Spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Shisu Lawal, stated that the accident occurred at Danmasara Quarters along the Dutse-Kiyawa Road. He explained that the fatal incident happened when the driver of a Volkswagen Golf 3 (Registration No. KYW 500 XA) lost control, collided with a street light, and swerved into the opposite lane, thereby colliding with another red Golf 3 (Registration No. RAN 836 XA).

An oncoming tipper truck (Registration No. BUU 289 XA) then crushed both vehicles. SP Shisu noted that sixteen passengers died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Two victims remain alive.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased—ten males and eight females—were all from Fake village in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A few hours after the occurrence of the fatal accident, another one occurred at Bandawa village in Ringim Local Government Area, where five individuals have been confirmed dead.