Multiple-vehicle accident kills two in Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two persons lost their lives in a multiple-vehicle accident involving 11 vehicles along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed to newsmen in Enugu shortly after rescue operations by operatives of the Corps along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Wednesday evening.

Agbakoba said about nine males got injured as a result of the multiple accidents, which involved 30 people (26 males and four females).

He added that the multiple accidents happened at about 11:45 a.m. within the New Garki axis of the road in Enugu State.

The Sector Commander said that multiple accidents involved four trucks, two trailers, one sienna, one tipper, one Hiace bus, one Mini-Bus and one Jeep.

He, however, explained that officials from the Ozalla Unit Command, stationed along the road, arrived early enough to start a rescue operation.

“Officers and men of FRSC Ozalla Unit Command were later joined by other close-by units and personnel of other security agencies.

“The injured victims were taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ozalla by the FRSC Zebra 32 Ambulance team stationed along the expressway.

“Also, the obstructions were cleared by the FRSC and Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA) tow truck teams.

“Both the FRSC Unit Commander, Ozalla; the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ozalla, and military men coordinated the rescue operation,” he said.

The Sector Commander said that causative factors that led to the multiple crush (accident), included: Speed Violation (SPV); Route Violation (RTV) and Loss of Control (LOC).

In other news, six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha expressway.

Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the crash to journalists in Awka.

She said the accident resulted from reckless driving and involved a yellow and black tipper, registration FGG21XV, and a red bus, registration XQ398AA.

“An eyewitness on the bus said it was travelling from Ebonyi to Onitsha after a Catholic Women Organisation burial.

“The bus driver attempted dangerous overtaking to make up lost time, causing a head-on collision with the tipper,” Asekhauno said.

Thirty-two people were involved, including nine men and 23 women. The crash killed two men and four women, while five women were injured.

Twenty-one other occupants escaped unharmed. The victims were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where deaths were confirmed by medical staff.

FRSC officers cleared the scene promptly, restoring normal traffic flow along the expressway.

Asekhauno described the accident as preventable, warning: “This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving.”

She extended sympathies to victims’ families, urging motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid aggressive overtaking, and prioritise safety.

She reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to enforcing traffic regulations, raising road safety awareness, and providing timely rescue services during emergencies.