N44b goes to rural roads as Bauchi governor eyes fresh $30m RAAMP fund

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has inaugurated the construction of 203.47 kilometres of rural roads across the state’s three senatorial districts under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), valued at over N44 billion.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, the governor stated that the latest phase of the RAAMP intervention demonstrates his administration’s commitment to transforming rural infrastructure and driving economic growth.

He said RAAMP reflects the government’s resolve to bridge infrastructural gaps, empower farming communities, and promote inclusive development.

Mohammed noted that the state has strengthened its collaboration with the Federal Government and development partners and has enhanced its monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure that roads are delivered to a high quality and on schedule.

He added that support from the World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), and the Federal Government has helped reposition rural development efforts for sustainable impact.

The governor announced that Bauchi is among the first three states out of the 19 participating in RAAMP to fulfil the Legal Covenant establishing the State Rural Access Road Authority (RARA) and the State Road Fund (SRF), with governing boards and directors already appointed.

He said RAAMP is not just about constructing roads but about connecting rural communities to wider opportunities, stimulating local economies, improving livelihoods, and lifting people out of poverty.

According to him, although agriculture is the mainstay of Bauchi’s economy, infrastructural neglect has long restricted market access and limited access to essential services. RAAMP, he said, is designed to close this gap.

Mohammed further disclosed that Bauchi’s strong performance in RAAMP implementation and institutional reforms has positioned the state among the first five qualified to participate in the scaled-up RAAMP-SU, making it eligible to access about $30 million for additional rural road projects.

He said the state has already selected an additional 300 kilometres of rural roads currently undergoing detailed engineering designs under RAAMP-SU.

With over 4,000 kilometres of rural roads in poor condition, the governor said initiatives such as RAAMP are crucial to improving connectivity, boosting agricultural productivity, and enhancing the quality of life for rural residents.

He assured that his administration remains committed to ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of all RAAMP projects.

The RAAMP National Coordinator, Aminu Bodinga, represented by Engineer Chinedu, commended Bauchi for paying over N6 billion in counterpart funds, the highest among all participating states. He said Bauchi has become a national model for rural access governance.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Rural Development and Special Duties, Farouk Mustapha, said the governor’s partnership with the World Bank and the Federal Government has opened new opportunities for rural communities.

He added that Bauchi is not just participating in RAAMP but is setting a benchmark for how global partnerships can address local challenges, ranking among the top three RAAMP-performing states nationwide.

The 12 newly approved rural roads, totalling 203.47 kilometres, include the 24km Lanzai–Papa road, 14.45km Misau–Beti–Maladunba road, 28km Gamawa–Sakuwa road, 14.75km Dargazu–Gambaki–Chinade–Gangai road, 6.68km Yana–Fago road, 6.6km Giade–Tagwaye road, 4.91km Gadar Maiwa–Zakara road, 25km Dagu–Ningi road, 36.65km Dott–Dado–Baraza road, 8.86km Nabardo–Jamaa road, 6.71km Maraban Dajin–Dajin road and the 26.8km Liman Katagum–Polchi–Kastinawa road.