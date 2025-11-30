NAF destroys bandits’ structure in Katsina, halts ISWAP attack in Chibok

Air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force in the North West and North East have dismantled bandits’ structures, halted an ISWAP attack, and neutralised scores of terrorists.

The strikes were launched in Kankakara, Faskari, and Malumfashi local government areas of Katsina State on November 27, 2025, and in Chibok, Borno State, the NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement on Sunday.

In Katsina State, he said, the first strike, which was launched at about 0630 hours, targeted the fortified base of a notorious terrorist kingpin linked to serial kidnappings, violent attacks, and livestock rustling across Kankara, Faskari, and Malumfashi.

“Guided by real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), the aircraft destroyed the camp with precision munitions, while persistent ISR enabled follow-on engagements as surviving fighters attempted to flee.

“A second strike at about 1755 hours hit another major terrorist enclave in Danfako, Faskari LGA, destroying logistics hubs, structures, equipment, and operational infrastructure. Several terrorists were neutralised, further degrading their networks and denying them safe havens across the North West,” Ejodame said.

He said that in Borno State, the strike proved decisive as ground troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade, Sector 4 Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) repelled a coordinated multi-front ISWAP/Boko Haram attack on Chibok.

Ejodame said NAF aircraft conducted four major strikes, guided by real-time intelligence from ground forces, against regrouping insurgents along their escape route, inflicting significant losses.

“Additional precision strikes on fleeing fighters further disrupted their withdrawal and shattered their ability to reorganise.

“The integrated air–ground response ensured the terrorists suffered substantial casualties while protecting the community and preventing a resurgence of the offensive.”

Those operations, he said, underscored the NAF’s unwavering commitment to precise, surgical engagements aimed at neutralising threats, restoring security, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He assured of the NAF’s resolve to continue collaborating with ground forces and other security agencies to restore peace to every part of the country.

In other news, troops of 6 Brigade, Taraba, have arrested a personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) found operating alongside an armed militia.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Lt. Umar Muhammad, said the personnel “is currently undergoing further investigation and profiling to determine his level of involvement.”

This was as the troops of the Brigade neutralised four armed militia members and recovered weapons during a response to renewed communal violence in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Muhammad said the operation followed credible intelligence indicating a resurgence of long-standing land disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

“The dispute escalated into armed clashes, resulting in the destruction of property, including the burning of houses.”

He explained that upon reaching the area, the troops came under fire from armed assailants emerging from the Fadama axis, leading to a brief but fierce exchange, during which the soldiers neutralised four of the attackers.

According to him, the following items were recovered during exploitation of the area: three dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.