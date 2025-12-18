NAFDAC destroys N55.4b fake, expired drugs, foods in Ibadan

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, destroyed fake, banned, expired, substandard and falsified medical products, foods and other regulated items with an estimated street value of ₦55.4 billion, in a renewed drive to safeguard public health and sanitise Nigeria’s markets.

The general destruction exercise, held at the Moniya Dumpsite, Ibadan, Oyo State, was flagged off by the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye, who described the exercise as a routine but critical component of the agency’s regulatory mandate.

Adeyeye was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of the Pharmaceutical Division, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Lagos, Pharm. Florence Ubah

The DG said NAFDAC remains committed to eliminating substandard and falsified (SF) medical products, illicit drugs, unwholesome foods, unsafe cosmetics, chemicals, medical devices and other violative products from circulation.

“NAFDAC has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the health of every Nigerian is safeguarded. This destruction exercise is a key strategy aimed at preventing expired, substandard and falsified medical products, as well as other unsafe and unwholesome regulated items, from being reintroduced into the market,” she stated.

According to her, the products destroyed during the exercise comprised substandard and falsified medicines, unwholesome processed food products and additives, unsafe cosmetics, counterfeits, and other expired NAFDAC-regulated products seized from manufacturers, importers and distributors across the country.

She added that the destruction also included damaged and expired products voluntarily submitted by more than 70 compliant companies, non-governmental organisations and trade unions, noting that such cooperation demonstrated growing awareness and shared responsibility among stakeholders.

“This voluntary compliance is commendable and reflects a collective resolve to protect Nigerians from harmful products,” Adeyeye said.

The Director General disclosed that the estimated street value of the destroyed items stood at ₦55,436,844,470, highlighting the enormous scale of the illegal trade in fake and substandard products and the grave risks they pose to public health and safety.

The DG expressed appreciation to sister security and regulatory agencies for their collaboration and support in the fight against substandard and falsified products. She specifically commended the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

She stressed that the fight against fake and unsafe products could not be won by NAFDAC alone and appealed to religious leaders, community leaders, health practitioners, the media and the general public to intensify advocacy and public enlightenment.

“I urge all Nigerians to educate their families and wards on the dangers of patronising quacks and unauthorised medicine and food dealers. This fight is a collective responsibility,” she said.

Adeyeye assured that NAFDAC would continue to strengthen surveillance, enforcement and stakeholder engagement to ensure that only safe, quality and effective products are available to Nigerians.

The destruction exercise, witnessed by representatives of government agencies, industry stakeholders and the media, sent a strong signal of the Federal Government’s zero tolerance for fake, expired and substandard products, as NAFDAC intensifies efforts to protect lives and promote public confidence in regulated products nationwide.