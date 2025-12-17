NAOWA commissions life-saving equipment at Ikoyi military hospital 

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) has commissioned some life-saving equipment donated by the association to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Military Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.



NAOWA also renovated the ward in the hospital, which was commissioned by its President and wife of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Safiyyah Hassan Shaibu, as part of the ongoing CoAS yearly conference 2025.



During the conference, declared open by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, cheques were handed over to five families of deceased soldiers. Shettima, however, unveiled a book on the life of service of the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The NAOWA President, after the equipment’s inauguration, conducted a guided tour of the newly renovated accident and emergency ward as well as the pediatrics and gynaecology departments of the hospital.

The donated equipment included a medium-sized oxygen concentrator, a multiparameter patient monitor, a manual suctioning machine, an autoclave sterilising unit, and an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED). These facilities will aid patients in the ward in expediting their recovery process.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Brig.-Gen. Paul Ebute expressed gratitude for Shaibu’s generosity in providing the hospital with such world-class equipment. He said that the equipment would help the unit to attend to critically ill patients whether it is regular or irregular – their respiratory rate and the concentration of oxygen in the blood. Before now,

The CMD emphasised that before now, equipment used at the emergency ward are used to be conveyed for sterilisation at the theatre but with the provision of an autoclave sterilising unit, we would be able to sterilise those equipment at the accident and emergency ward.



The Military Hospital, Ikoyi, which is one of the reference hospitals in the Nigerian Army, has the capacity to accommodate 10 patients, hence, the CMD is seeking for the Army’s intervention for expansion to enable the hospital to absolve more patients.

“This is a hospital and doesn’t have much space for expansion. At the moment, we can only take about 10 patients. However, we need structural expansion of the facility, and very soon, something will be done,” Ebute added.