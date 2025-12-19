Nasarawa land dispute: Tiv communities allege breach of court order

Members of Tiv indigenous communities in Nasarawa State have raised concerns over alleged violations of a subsisting court order and reports of a fresh government-backed land acquisition affecting several Tiv villages.

The dispute arises from Suit No. NSD/LF44/2025, currently pending before the Nasarawa State High Court, Lafia Judicial Division, involving representatives of Tiv communities and the Government of Nasarawa State, among others.

On May 27, 2025, the High Court reportedly made an order directing all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

However, counsel tovthe Tiv communities, Mr Terkaa Aondo,SAN, claimed that the Governor of Nasarawa State has continued acts of trespass on the disputed land, including farming activities said to be for private use, in defiance of the court’s order.

He contends that these activities undermine the authority of the court and worsen tensions on the ground.

According to Mr Aondo, “Compounding the situation is the existence of a pending interlocutory appeal before the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Judicial Division, entered as Appeal No. CA/MK/222/2025. The appeal challenges a ruling of the trial court and is yet to be determined.”

Aoando maintained that, with the appeal duly entered, further actions affecting the subject matter of the suit risk rendering the appeal nugatory.

Meanwhile, fresh fear has gripped Tiv settlements following reports that the Nasarawa State Government has released a new acquisition map allegedly earmarking land across more than ten Tiv villages of Doga, Gbatar, Igbawua, Kwaghitse, Uta, Tsekele, Ugee, Age, Angbo, Tsehuee, Ugor, Kaatuna, in Doka District Of Doma Local Government of the state for forceful acquisition.

Some community leaders who did not want their names mentioned, described the reported development as alarming, claiming that it signals an expansion of land appropriation efforts while the core dispute remains unresolved in court.

They called on the state government to respect the subsisting court order, halt all activities on the disputed lands, and refrain from any fresh acquisitions pending the final determination of the matters before the courts.

Avoidable actions, they warn, could escalate tensions and further disenfranchise indigenous communities.

As of the time of filing this report, official responses from the Nasarawa State Government regarding the alleged breach of the status quo order and the reported acquisition map were not immediately available.