Nasarawa moves to rescue orphan, siblings from forced eviction

The heartbreaking plight of a 21-year-old orphan, Blessing Mathias, along with her younger siblings being thrown out of their late father’s home has sparked public outrage and prompted the Nasarawa State government to intervene in what has become one of the state’s most emotional cases of alleged injustice.

Mathias, who tearfully shared her story in a viral Facebook video, described how she and her sisters were forcibly evicted from their father’s house after their late uncle, Williams Hosea, allegedly sold the property without their consent.



The buyer of the property, Michael Galadima, claimed he purchased the house for N5 million, asserting that he had legal authorisation for the transaction.



However, the distressing images of the homeless orphans evoked widespread sympathy, leading to swift action from Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaac Danladi, who promptly summoned all parties to Justice House in Lafia, the state’s capital.



Danladi emphasised that the state government could not stand idly while vulnerable children were being subjected to trauma and humiliation, stressing the importance of peace, justice, and the protection of citizens, especially minors, who are unable to defend themselves.



Despite the matter being in court, the Attorney General initiated a proactive mediation process, emphasising the pursuit of justice while preventing the situation from escalating into chaos.



To ease tensions, therefore, the Attorney General launched an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process, noting that even after a court ruling, the state has a duty to seek peace and prevent hostilities.



Ministry of Justice senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Adi, and Director of Public Defender Department, Hajiya Halima Hudu Abubakar, coordinated the session.



The orphans, Blessing, Dorothy and Decor Tinyang, were represented by their counsel, Dr Nze Okoye, while Emmanuel Kuza represented the judgment creditor, Galadima.



Following extensive dialogue, Galadima expressed his willingness to relinquish ownership if the family repays the N5 million purchase price, alongside the additional N6.5 million he claims to have spent on improvements.



Both sides agreed to reconvene on November 21, 2025, for what officials anticipated would be the final peace meeting.



Representatives from both groups, including Kuteb community leaders that attended in solidarity, expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his prompt and compassionate response to the orphans’ plight.



The Ministry of Justice will now review all relevant documents, including sale agreements and evidence of payment, to guide the matter toward a fair and humane resolution.



Meanwhile, as the public continues to rally behind Blessing and her siblings, the state government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that justice prevails without bias.