Nasarawa police foil armed robbery, recover locally-made pistol

The Nasarawa State Police Command has successfully foiled an armed robbery at a wine shop in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area, recovering a locally fabricated Beretta pistol in the process.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Ramhan Nansel said the incident occurred at around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday when four suspected armed robbers reportedly attacked the establishment on Calvary Road, leaving one person injured.

“Upon receiving the distress call, police operatives responded swiftly and disrupted the robbery operation. The criminals fled in disarray on sighting the police,” Nansel said.

He added that the suspects abandoned a locally fabricated Beretta pistol, which was recovered by the police at the scene.

SP Nansel further stated, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has ordered an intensive manhunt for the fleeing suspects and directed that the case and the recovered exhibit be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, for thorough investigation. The Commissioner also reassures members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of crime and criminality in Nasarawa State.”

This comes amid heightened security measures across Nigeria, following similar operations in other states.

In December, the Enugu State Police Command intercepted an armed robbery attempt near Agric Bank Bus Stop, Independence Layout, arresting a suspect and recovering an imitation firearm with ammunition.

The Nasarawa police have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to maintain law and order.