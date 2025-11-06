Navy rescues 11 passengers from sinking boat in Bonny River

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny has rescued 11 passengers from a sinking outboard engine-powered speedboat along the Bonny River.

The operation was conducted by armed personnel of FOB Bonny on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at about 1:00 p.m., near the Federal Ocean Terminal in Onne, Rivers State.

According to Lieutenant Commander Sirajo Almustapha, Base Operations Officer, the passenger boat developed an engine malfunction, which caused water to enter the vessel and was worsened by the large number of passengers on board.

Almustapha said that while conducting routine escort duties around the Onne general area, FOB Bonny personnel observed a distressed passenger boat taking in water. “The boat had 21 passengers on board at the time of the incident,” he said.

“The passenger boat was reported to have departed Nembe Waterside Jetty, Port Harcourt, at 12:50 p.m., heading to Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island. The boat developed an engine malfunction, leading to water ingress, and the large number of passengers further exacerbated the situation.

“Accordingly, FOB Bonny armed personnel rescued 11 passengers, comprising six males and five females, to lighten the boat while the engine was being repaired.”

Almustapha explained that the rescued passengers were debriefed at FOB Bonny before being handed over to a representative of the Marine Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police Friday Nyeche, at about 4:40 p.m., to be reunited with their families.

He added that the boat’s engine was repaired at about 3:58 p.m., after which the driver and the remaining 10 passengers proceeded to Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island.

Almustapha reaffirmed that “FOB Bonny would sustain efforts towards ensuring the safety and security of the waterways within its area of operations for legal economic and commercial activities to thrive.”

He stated that the rescue operation formed part of the base’s various activities aimed at actualising the operational objectives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal).

“Some of these operational activities include routine patrols, anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal bunkering, anti-kidnapping, as well as search and rescue operations. The patrols involve the protection of critical national infrastructure and securing commercial routes within the base’s area of operation,” he added.