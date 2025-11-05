Navy rescues 11 stranded passengers from sinking boat along Bonny River

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Bonny, has rescued 11 passengers from a sinking outboard engine-powered speedboat along the Bonny River in Rivers State.

The rescue operation, which took place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at about 1:00 p.m., was carried out by armed personnel of FOB Bonny near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne.

According to the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Sirajo Almustapha, the passenger boat developed an engine malfunction, which led to water ingress and was worsened by the large number of passengers on board.

He said: “On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1300 hours, while conducting routine escort duties around the Onne general area, FOB Bonny armed personnel observed a distressed passenger boat experiencing severe water ingress. The boat had 21 passengers on board at the time of the incident.”

“The passenger boat had departed Nembe Waterside Jetty, Port Harcourt, at 12:50 p.m., heading to Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island when it developed an engine fault that caused water to flood the vessel,” he explained.

Almustapha said the FOB Bonny rescue team immediately intervened, rescuing 11 passengers—comprising six males and five females—to lighten the boat while repairs were carried out on the engine.

He added that the rescued passengers were debriefed at FOB Bonny before being handed over to a representative of the Marine Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Friday Nyeche, at 3:40 p.m., to be reunited with their families.

“The passenger boat’s engines were rectified at 3:58 p.m., and the driver, along with the remaining 10 passengers, proceeded safely to Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island,” he noted.

Almustapha assured that FOB Bonny would continue to prioritize the safety and security of waterways within its area of operations to promote legitimate economic and commercial activities.

He added that the rescue mission was part of the base’s operational efforts to actualize the objectives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), which include routine patrols, anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal bunkering, anti-kidnapping, and search and rescue operations.

“These patrols involve protecting critical national infrastructure and securing commercial routes within the base’s area of operations,” Almustapha stated.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, has approved the appointment and redeployment of 65 Rear Admirals to strategic positions across the Nigerian Navy, Defence Headquarters, and Tri-Service institutions.

This is contained in a statement in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Monday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu said the large-scale postings were part of efforts to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the Navy’s maritime security posture.

He said the new postings reflect the CNS’s commitment to repositioning the Service for improved performance and synergy among commands.

Among the key appointments, Rear Adm. Suleiman Abdullahi, formerly at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), is now Chief of Logistics at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), while Rear Adm. Kasim Bushi moves from Headquarters Naval Training Command to the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria as Executive Director.

Rear Adm. Suleiman Dahun was appointed Director of Defence Cooperation at DHQ, and Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed became Commandant, National Defence College.

Others include Rear Adm. Musa Katagum as Chief of Operations; Rear Adm. Fredrick Damtong as Chief of Naval Engineering, and Rear Adm. Abdul-Rasheed Haruna as Chief of Training, all at NHQ.