Ndikelionwu community to celebrate Okereke at 80

Ndikelionwu community in Orumba North Local Council in Anambra State is preparing to celebrate Chief Pius Okereke’s 80th birthday. Chief Okereke, also known as Ezeogo of the community will also be celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lolo Grace Okereke, on New Year’s Day in 2026.

The family spokesperson, Chief Chukwudi Okereke, who is also his first son, announced that the community will honour his father for his philanthropic efforts and role in brokering peace.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries from the local government and Anambra State. Chief Chukwudi Okereke highlighted his father’s commitment to peace, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship.

He emphasied Chief Okereke’s ability to foster understanding and reconciliation within the community through dialogue and cooperation.

Chief Okereke’s reputation as a peace broker is characterised by patience, integrity, and respect for diverse perspectives, earning him trust and recognition among leaders and grassroots stakeholders.

In addition to his peace-building work, Chief Okereke is recognised for his success as a businessman, known for his strategic thinking and ethical leadership.

Chief Chukwudi Okereke praised his father for demonstrating that commercial success and social responsibility can coexist, creating opportunities, supporting innovation, and contributing to economic growth with a focus on long-term community impact,

Philanthropy, he said remains central to Okereke’s life and legacy. “He actively supports initiatives aimed at improving education, social welfare, and community development, believing that meaningful change begins with empowering people”

Through his combination of business acumen, compassion, and dedication to peace, Okereke, continues to inspire others and make a lasting positive impact on society, leaving a lasting legacy.