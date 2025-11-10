NDLEA arrests 39 suspects with 2,477.59kg of drugs in Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, have arrested 39 suspected drug traffickers with 2,477.59 Kg of narcotic drugs.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, the state commander of the NDLEA, made this known in a statement titled “Operational Scorecard for October 2025,” which he made available to the media in Benin on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspects consist of 27 males and 12 females.

The statement added that, within the period under review, three cannabis sativa farms measuring 6.711192 hectares with an estimated yield of 16,777.98 kg were also destroyed.

A breakdown of the total 2,477.59 kg of seized drugs indicates that Cannabis Sativa 2,476.87 kg; Tramadol 0.3575 kg; Nitrazepam 0.068 kg; Bromazepam 0.8141 kg; Diazepam 0.084 kg; Swinol 0.0036 kg; Danabol (Molly) 0.013 kg; Methamphetamine (abandoned) 0.0465 kg, and Codeine Syrup 0.1 litre.

According to the statement, three cannabis farms located in the Ugbodo Forest of Ovia North East Local Government Area, covering an area of 6.71 hectares, with an estimated yield of 16,777.98 kg of illegal crops, were eliminated.

The command’s prosecution unit also made significant strides in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

“October saw the conviction of eleven individuals involved in drug-related offences and eleven new cases charged in the courts. Currently, there are 121 pending cases at the Federal High Court in Benin City.

“Our commitment remains steadfast as we continue to enforce the law, educate members of the public, and rehabilitate affected individuals who have problems using drugs.

“The fight against drug trafficking is relentless, and those who continue to engage in this illegal trade will face not only heightened enforcement but also stiffer penalties,” the statement read.

In other news, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, and drug barons reportedly clashed at Okpuje, Uzeba community, in Owan West Local Government Area, leading to the death of a 16 -years -old boy, identified as Emmanuel Monday George.

Two others, identified as God’spower Omage (20 years) and Ajayi Irobia (54 years), were said to have sustained serious injuries during the gun duel, which reportedly happened on Monday.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, state commander of the NDLEA, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin.

Ofoyeju said that one of its officers sustained an injury after being struck on the hand with a sharp object.

The Guardian recalls that Army and NDLEA officers were recently attacked by drug barons in the area