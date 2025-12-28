NDLEA arrests ex-convict, cargo agents over cocaine shipment to UK

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 37-year-old ex-convict Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, along with three cargo agents, in connection with the attempted export of cocaine concealed in liquid starch sachets destined for the United Kingdom.

The arrests followed the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine, weighing a total of 1.50 kilograms, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) export shed in Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said three cargo agents—Jubrin Firdausi Hassana, Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun and Igwe Chioma Jane—were detained on December 20 during the initial operation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Nwobodo the following day at a relaxation centre in Ikeja.

Babafemi stated, “A notorious drug trafficker, Nwobodo Basil, previously convicted for dealing in 30.10kg of methamphetamine in 2023, has again been apprehended following this seizure. He was located at a relaxation centre on a date with his girlfriend.”

Records show that Nwobodo had been convicted in May 2023 for methamphetamine trafficking and sentenced to five years imprisonment with an option of a ₦7 million fine and one month of community service. He paid the fine and was subsequently released, returning later to drug trafficking activities, according to Babafemi.

In addition to the cocaine arrests, the NDLEA reported other operations across the country. In Gombe State, 65-year-old Sada’u Mohammed was detained while transporting 300 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 27,900 tramadol pills to Biu in Borno State. In Lagos, 47-year-old businessman Ignatius Egbochie, also known as Brown, was arrested following a seizure of 26 kilograms of cannabis at Tincan Port.

Between December 21 and 25, NDLEA operatives carried out raids in Ekiti, Edo, Cross River, Abuja, Lagos and Taraba, destroying warehouses and seizing substantial quantities of cannabis. Babafemi noted that in Ara-Ekiti, 638 kilograms of cannabis were recovered, and warehouses were set ablaze. In Edo, 883.1 kilograms of compressed cannabis were intercepted from vehicles along the Igara-Auchi road, while in Cross River three suspects were arrested with additional quantities of skunk cannabis.

Babafemi said all suspects will face prosecution under Nigerian law, emphasising the agency’s continued focus on dismantling organised drug trafficking networks. He added that these operations form part of a broader strategy to curb the flow of illicit drugs and safeguard public health.