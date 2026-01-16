NDLEA arrests three suspects over 115 bags of cannabis in Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun Command, has arrested three suspects in connection with 115 bags of cannabis sativa stored at a residence in Mowe, Ogun State.

One of the suspects, Benedict Joseph, was arrested alongside two others on Wednesday while allegedly loading the illicit substance, weighing about 1,600 kilogrammes, into a Toyota Sienna bus and a Hummer bus.

The Command’s spokesperson, Harris Musa, said in a statement obtained by The Guardian in Abeokuta yesterday that the arrest followed an intelligence-based operation.

Musa said the operation demonstrated the Command’s vigilance, intelligence capacity and firm enforcement posture in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

He added that the arrest sent a strong message to drug traffickers that there would be no safe haven for illicit activities in the state.

“On January 14, 2026, in a separate intelligence-driven operation at a residence in Mowe, Ogun State, operatives apprehended Benedict Joseph and two others while actively loading 115 bags of cannabis sativa, with a total weight of 1,600 kilogrammes (1.6 tonnes), into a Toyota Sienna bus and a Hummer bus,” he said.

“This interception emphatically reinforces the high level of operational vigilance, intelligence superiority and uncompromising enforcement posture of the Command, sending a clear message that there will be no respite, safe haven or operational window for drug traffickers at any time or season.”

Musa stressed that the Command remained resolute in fulfilling its statutory mandate to dismantle drug trafficking syndicates, curb the circulation of illicit drugs and safeguard public health and security in the state.

The arrest comes barely two weeks after the Ogun Command disclosed that it had arrested 760 suspects and seized no fewer than 6,060.72 kilogrammes and 2,655.75 litres of hard drugs and liquid-based illicit substances during the year 2025.