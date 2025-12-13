NDLEA Delta seizes N3bn drugs, secures 226 convictions in one year

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Delta State Command, has announced drug seizures valued at more than N3 billion within the last one year.

The State Commander, NDLEA, Halilu Hamidu, disclosed the figures at a press briefing on Friday while reviewing the command’s 2025 activities, between January and December this year.

He noted that despite logistics constraints, resistance from organised criminal networks, and difficult terrain across drug-prone communities, operatives delivered “sustained, aggressive and intelligence-driven” operations.

According to the commander, a total of 2,265 kg of dry hard drugs were intercepted, including Cannabis Sativa: 1,750 kg, Cannabis Sativa seeds: 310.6 kg, Cocaine: 224.65 kg, Heroin: 32.3 kg, Methamphetamine: 800.8 kg, Tramadol: 311.9 kg, Swinol/Rohypnol: 9.04 kg, Diazepam: 20.01 kg, Exol: 166 kg, Molly: 2.1 kg, Hypnox: 6.1 kg and Cocodamol: 13 kg.

Additionally, 714.4 litres of liquid narcotics were seized, including codeine (657.5 litres), a cannabis-gin mixture, pentazocine and injectable diazepam.

He also disclosed that from January to December 12, 2025, the command secured 226 convictions at the Federal High Courts in Asaba and Warri, while 189 cases remain pending. NDLEA described the year’s legal engagements as “intense”, with prosecutors handling a record volume of cartel-linked cases.

Hamidun hinted that the command destroyed 10.2 hectares of cannabis farms at Emu-Obiogo and 50 hectares at Innam-Abbi, all in the Ndokwa West council of the state.

Painting a worrying picture of the demand side of narcotics use, the commander said that the Drug Demand Reduction Unit counselled 704 drug-dependent persons—480 men and 224 women—in less than a year, while 14 persons were admitted for full rehabilitation.

Commander Hamidun maintained that the agency will “sustain its offensive,” but called for deeper collaboration among communities, local governments, and security agencies to break the cycle of drug abuse and trafficking in the state.