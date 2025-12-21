NDLEA insists on mandatory drug test policy for schools

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has stated that the newly launched drug test policy for schools in Nigeria will discourage the craving for illicit substances among young Nigerians, especially those aspiring to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

Marwa made the statement while receiving the Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Jalingo, Professor Sunday Paul Bako, who led a team of management staff to seek partnership with the Agency in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to the NDLEA boss: “We are glad to work and partner with you, your university and the Taraba State Government on this matter. It’s a good thing that what you’re doing aligns with the new national policy for tertiary institutions, which includes compulsory and random drug integrity tests for students.

“This initiative is a joint effort between the Federal Ministry of Education and NDLEA to combat substance abuse among young people in schools across the country.”

Marwa added: “At the NDLEA, we have been pushing for this, and we are happy to have a dependable partner in the Minister of Education and members of his team who worked with us and supported us on this.

“This is not in any way punitive but a strategic push that will largely discourage our youths from going into substance abuse because they know that at every stage of their education, they will face compulsory drug tests.

“We are fully prepared to work with all schools to ensure the success of this great initiative that will make a positive impact on youth development, security and national productivity in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

He commended the Vice Chancellor for leading the way by establishing a full Directorate of Narcotics and Drug Abuse Prohibition in the institution, and pledged NDLEA’s support through capacity-building training and other areas of collaboration.

In his remarks, Prof. Bako commended Marwa’s leadership of the NDLEA, describing it as professional, open and collaborative, qualities which he said have earned the Agency national and international accolades.

“We are particularly pleased to visit at a time when your excellent and unwavering commitment in the fight against drugs and illicit substances abuse and trafficking has earned you another five years of tenure renewal. Your relentless efforts in combating substance abuse have contributed significantly to protecting our youths and preserving the future of our nation,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the visit was prompted by his concern over the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse among young people, which he described as a serious threat to academic excellence, moral values and national development.

“This visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between Taraba State University, Jalingo, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, which started as far back as August 22, 2024, during the inauguration of the Directorate of Narcotics and Drug Abuse Prohibition and the launch of WADA by the NDLEA Taraba State Command, as well as the TSU Drug Free Club patrons and officials,” he stated.

Prof. Bako added: “We firmly believe that effective drug control and prevention require a multi-sectoral approach involving law enforcement agencies, academic institutions and the wider society.

“In this regard, Taraba State University is eager to partner with your agency in areas such as collaborative research on drug abuse and substance use disorder, policy-oriented studies, public enlightenment and sensitisation programmes, capacity-building training, student internship opportunities, and community outreach initiatives within Taraba State and beyond. Partnership with the NDLEA will further strengthen our institutional policies and programmes in this critical area.”