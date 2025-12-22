NDLEA intercepts vehicle loaded with Tramadol, others in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State command, has disclosed that on November 20, 2025 it’s operatives has arrested a Sharon vehicle in Suleja local council of Niger State, loaded with 50,000 tablets of Diazafan,30,000 Ifnux Tablets, 5,406 bottles of Coding Syrups as well as 5,100,000 Tramadol tablets.

The Niger State Commander of the agency, Shehu Numau Gwadaba, made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on the land mark successes recorded by the command from January to December 2025, across the state.

He explained that the seizure was from one person alone.

The NDLEA commander further revealed that in the first week of December 2025, its operatives also intercepted a Mercedes truck loaded with (44) bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing over 400 Kilograms in Mokwa local council of Niger State, adding that the driver of the vehicle was equally arrested.

According to Gwadabawa, “There was a single time we seized over three tones of Cannabis, arrested four persons, and four vehicles. When they were taken to court, each of them was jailed for 10 years, because what was recovered from them was huge – 244 bags weighing over 3,000 Kilograms.”

Commander Gwadabawa had earlier hinted that his personnel made another seizure in Borgu local council of Niger State, which included 11 bags of Cannabis and some quantity of Tramadol, saying that the local government is another area that had issues of banditry and the criminals would like to channel the substances towards the area.

He added, “Again, we arrested one Thiopilus Ordo in Suleja with Cocaine, Cannabis and Cough Syrups and others. It is quite worrisome.”

The commander urged those engaged in drug activities to quit the trade or relocate, warning that its operatives will catch up with them anywhere there are hiding in the state.

He appreciated the unwavering support of the public for cooperating with the agency.