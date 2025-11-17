NDLEA seizes 1,762kg of cannabis, arrests hotelier, syndicate members

A wanted drug baron operating under the guise of a businessman and hotelier, Frank Chijioke Ibemesi, also known as Chisco Bee, has been arrested by operatives of the Special Operations Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance on his activities.

Ibemesi, 42, the MD/CEO of Franc CJ Ibemesi Nig. Ltd., was arrested at his Daisy Garden Hotel in Isolo, Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday, November 25, 2025.

He was subsequently taken to his warehouse in Isolo, where operatives recovered 42 jumbo bags and four cartons of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 1,762.8 kilogrammes.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest and said significant amounts of various currencies were also seized from him at the point of arrest.

In another operation, a drug syndicate attempting to distribute large quantities of processed skunk, a strain of cannabis, in Osun State was intercepted by NDLEA operatives after days of surveillance in the forest. Two trucks transporting the illicit consignments were seized, and seven suspects were arrested in connection with the operation.

They are Lucky Abiodun, Julius Amos, Victor Ngbikili, Sunday Oduegwu, Ibrahim Akanni, Eze Godstime and Fred Ifeanyichukwu. The NDLEA said the operations spanned several states, leading to the recovery of substantial quantities of drugs and the arrest of multiple suspects involved in trafficking.

The agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the efforts of the officers and men across different commands for their arrests and seizures.He urged them to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to drug control efforts.