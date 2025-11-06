NDLEA warns against fake medicinal cannabis, siezes consignment, arrests kingpin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted Nigerians to the circulation of dangerous illicit substances being falsely packaged and marketed as medicinal cannabis.

The warning followed credible intelligence that led to the arrest of a 28-year-old drug kingpin, Afeez Salisu (a.k.a. Malu), on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at his residence on 2 Akala Street, off Umoru Street, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos. Salisu was reportedly packaging and distributing the fake medicinal cannabis in designer pouches and cups.

A total of 16.4 kilogrammes of dangerous and synthetic strains of cannabis, including Colorado, Arizona, Canadian Loud, and Ghana Loud, packaged in designer pouches and cups labelled as medicinal cannabis, were recovered from his store.

The agency warned Nigerians, especially the youth, that these so-called medicinal products are in fact adulterated and highly potent strains of psychoactive substances, not the regulated and safe pharmaceutical preparations they are claimed to be.

Investigations by the NDLEA confirmed that the seized products, being peddled under the guise of therapeutic cannabis, contained dangerously high concentrations of harmful strains such as Loud, known for its extreme potency and severe psychological effects; Arizona, a destructive variant of cannabis; and Colorado, a potent, often synthetic strain with devastating effects on mental and physical health.

According to the agency, these substances are highly addictive and pose a significant and immediate threat to public health, as they are linked to severe mental health conditions such as psychosis, acute anxiety, paranoia, and long-term cognitive impairment, especially among young people.

Speaking on the development, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), said: “The criminal elements behind this deceit are exploiting the global conversation around medicinal cannabis to push their illicit and life-destroying products into our communities.

“Cannabis remains a prohibited substance in Nigeria, and as such, any product being sold locally under the guise of ‘medicinal cannabis’ is not only fake and dangerous but also illegal,” he stated. Marwa urged the public to remain vigilant and not be deceived by misleading labels, fancy packaging, or false health claims.

“Please do not consume such products. Report any person or group involved in the illicit trade of these dangerous substances to the nearest NDLEA office,” he added.