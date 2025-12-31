NGO backs sisters in Abia property dispute, condemns female disinheritance

A non-Governmental organisation, Women and Orphans Rights to Family Assets Foundation (WORFAF), has intervened in a female disinheritance dispute involving two sisters, Kelechi and Chinwendu Okorie, of Eluama Uzuakoli in Bende Local Council of Abia State.

The group endorsed the sisters’ demand for the immediate vacation of occupants from their late parents’ property. In a statement, WORFAF described the case as another manifestation of the deep-rooted and unlawful practice of female disinheritance, which it said continues to deprive women of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to family property, particularly in parts of South-East Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Nwadi Elobuike, explained that the organisation was compelled to intervene because the alleged actions against the sisters violate settled judicial precedents and fundamental human rights.

“The continued occupation of the late Mr and Mrs Okorie’s property by persons who have no legal entitlement, to the exclusion of their biological daughters, is not only unjust but patently unlawful.

“Customary practices that seek to disinherit women have been consistently struck down by superior courts in Nigeria. No tradition, no matter how long-standing, can override the Constitution,” Elobuike said.

She referenced landmark Supreme Court decisions, including Ukeje v. Ukeje and Mojekwu v. Mojekwu, which she said unequivocally affirmed that “female children are entitled to inherit their parents’ estate.

Stressing that communities that continue to ignore these rulings are acting in defiance of the law.

According to WORFAF, Kelechi and Chinwendu Okorie, as the surviving children of their late parents, are the lawful heirs to the disputed property and are entitled to peaceful possession without intimidation, obstruction or cultural prejudice.

“WORFAF fully endorses the sisters’ demand for the immediate vacation of all illegal occupants from their parents’ property. “We call on community leaders, traditional institutions and relevant authorities in Eluama Uzuakoli to ensure that justice is done without delay,” she stated.

The organisation warned that failure to resolve the matter amicably and lawfully could escalate tensions and further entrench injustice against women, noting that silence or inaction by community authorities often emboldens perpetrators of disinheritance.

WORFAF also appealed to the Abia State Government and human rights bodies to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting women and orphans from property-related abuses.