NGO distributes 13.3b packs of meal to orphanages, families in six years

• Launches campaign for 100 additional free-tuition schools

A Faith-based organisation, the InnerCity Mission for Children, has achieved a historic milestone by distributing about 13.291 billion packs of meal to children, families, and orphanages between 2020 and 2025.

The breakdown of the statistics showed rapid growth with 88 million packs of meal distributed in 2020, followed by 323 million in 2021, 580 million in 2022, 1.1 billion in 2023, 4.0 billion in 2024, and 7.2 billion in 2025, with distributions still ongoing.



Founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the faith-based organisation pledged to broaden its humanitarian reach across Nigeria and beyond, reaffirming its commitment to providing education, nutrition, and empowerment programmes for vulnerable children and families.

A representative of Chairman of the faith-based organisation, Christine Okechukwu, while speaking at a briefing to herald its 20th anniversary celebration in Lagos, described the milestone as a victory lap rather than an end.

She stated: “Our 20th anniversary is only a victory lap but millions of children are still hungry, displaced, uneducated and unseen. And as long as this reality remains, our work must not only continue, it must multiply.”



She extolled the founder for his vision and for entrusting members of the board with this sacred mission, which she said determines the destinies of millions of indigent children on a daily basis.



Director of the Inner City Mission, Omoh Alabi, described the anniversary as not merely a moment to mark the passage of time, but as a celebration of progress and two decades of defending the vulnerable and transforming lives.



She recalled the founder’s original mandate as the driving force behind the organisation.



“Pastor Chris said: ‘Remember, every child is your child… Help children. Don’t ignore children. They are our future.’ And that is exactly why we are here today because every child matters,” she said.

The director highlighted the Mission’s global reach, which she said spans 132 nations and territories across six continents.



“Across these years, through our food programme, over 13 billion meals have been distributed globally. Hunger has been addressed not merely as an emergency, but as a development priority,” she said.



She also drew attention to the organisation’s education initiatives, saying: “We currently operate 19 free schools across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. Each school supports children from at least 11 neighbouring villages, so the impact extends far beyond the host community,” adding that schools also operate in Malawi, Liberia, Uganda, and the Fiji Islands, with additional learning centres being established in underserved communities.

On community engagement, she said: “Our community development officers and volunteers go into hard-to-reach communities mountainous, riverine, and urban slums to identify children who need help the most. Our work is people-centred, faith-led, and driven by real local needs.”

She spoke of the women economic empowerment programme, which has served over three million households, and the global orphanage support network, “which has assisted over 3,000 orphanages worldwide.

“We have moved beyond relief to assistance. Our work has entered classrooms, kitchens, hospitals, refugee camps, and increasingly policy spaces. Faith-based development organisations like the Inner City Mission can be accountable, professional and impactful partners in nation building,” she said.

However, the occasion also witnessed the official launch of the 20 million good deeds campaign, which Alabi described as a central part of the anniversary celebration.

“The 20 million good deeds campaign is our call to humanity, a reminder that every act of kindness counts and that one person’s good deed can change the story of a child forever. This campaign is not just about numbers; it’s about building a world culture of compassion. We are inviting individuals, schools, agencies, churches, and organisations to intentionally give hope through one good deed at a time,” she said.

She added: “We have seen how the smallest deed, a school bag, a plate of food, a book and a visit can open up a future. The 20 million good deeds campaign is designed to multiply those moments of impact across Nigeria and around the world. Everyone can participate. A good deed doesn’t have to be grand; it only has to be sincere. Every helping hand, every volunteer hour, every shared meal takes us a step closer to changing a child’s life.”

Framing the campaign within the anniversary context, Alabi said: “Our goal is to inspire 20 million documented acts of kindness globally, because we believe that when the world acts together, children are never left behind. The campaign aligns with our 20th anniversary purpose, not to celebrate ourselves, but to invite the world into the mission. We don’t want spectators; we want partners in compassion.”

She concluded: “With this campaign, we are saying don’t wait for a child to cry for help before you act. Be the reason that cry never begins. We are creating a chain reaction of goodness from individuals to communities, from communities to nations. If 20 million people choose kindness, imagine the world we will build for our children.”