NGO empowers women, youths with digital skills

The Niger Delta Initiative has launched a digital skills training programme for women and youths across 10 northern states, in partnership with Women Our Voice Our Votes (WOVOV), STEM Africa, and WOVOV Venture.

Speaking to journalists, Chairperson and CEO of the Niger Delta Initiative, Dr. Akpoguma Okuoimose, said the programme is designed to equip participants with essential technological skills and improve their competitiveness in the digital economy.

She noted that the initiative reflects her organisation’s commitment to expanding access to quality digital education for young women.

According to Okuoimose, the training continues to provide participants with foundational digital literacy and practical competencies required to take advantage of emerging opportunities in today’s technology-driven world.

She reaffirmed the organisation’s “unwavering commitment to delivering inclusive and accessible digital education across Northern Nigeria.”

As part of the rollout, the initiative also commenced digital skills training for young women in Gombe State, where several centres have become active with participants beginning their learning journey.

The centres, she said, are “vibrant and filled with young women acquiring essential technological skills that will prepare them for opportunities within the fast-growing digital economy.”

Okuoimose emphasised that broadening digital access for women is “more than a project; it is a transformative mission.”

She said empowering young women with practical, in-demand tech skills will promote inclusivity and strengthen the economic foundation of communities across the country.

The initiative has also expanded to Kebbi State, where the digital skills training programme has commenced across multiple centres.

She said participants were in high spirits as they engaged in hands-on sessions facilitated by experienced trainers.

“Multiple centres came alive with energy as participants began their journey into the world of technology,” she noted. “They are learning tools and competencies that will shape their place in the emerging digital economy.”

Okuoimose reiterated that the organisation remains focused on ensuring that young women across Nigeria gain real, applicable digital skills that support a more inclusive society and help build stronger community economies.