Niger lawmakers condemn abduction of St. Mary’s School pupils

The Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly has condemned the abduction of students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School in the Agwara Local Government Area of the state, describing the attack as another grim reminder of the deepening insecurity ravaging the state and northern Nigeria.

In a joint statement issued in Abuja, the lawmakers expressed “deep concern and profound sorrow” over the incident, in which armed terrorists stormed the school and abducted dozens of pupils, teachers, and a security guard. The attack has drawn nationwide outrage, with the number of missing children rising as fresh searches and rescue efforts continue.

The caucus declared solidarity with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Niger State Government, families of the abducted children, and the traumatised Agwara community, stressing that no child in the state should be left at the mercy of criminal elements.

“As representatives of the good people of Niger State in the Senate and House of Representatives, we strongly condemn this criminal attack and reaffirm our resolve to work with security agencies to ensure the safe and immediate rescue of the abducted students,” the statement read.

The lawmakers said the attack highlights the worsening insecurity across Niger State—ranging from banditry and mass kidnappings to terrorism and communal conflicts. They warned that the situation mirrors the broader national security crisis facing Nigeria and requires “decisive, coordinated, and sustained action” across all levels of government.

They called for enhanced military deployment to flashpoint communities such as Agwara; strengthened intelligence gathering; improved inter-agency collaboration; and increased Federal Government support to complement ongoing efforts by Governor Bago’s administration.

Reaffirming their commitment, the caucus pledged to continue engaging federal authorities to prioritise Niger State, advocate increased funding and personnel for security agencies, and advance legislative reforms aimed at strengthening national security.

They urged residents to remain calm and vigilant while rescue efforts continue, and called on security agencies to intensify operations to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and the arrest of the perpetrators.

The lawmakers prayed for the protection of Niger State, comfort for affected families, and lasting peace across the region.

The statement was signed by Senators Mohammed Sani Musa, Abubakar Sani Bello and Peter A. Jiya, as well as House members Abdullahi Idris Garba, Shehu Saleh Rijau, Abdullahi Mamudu, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Jafaru Mohammed, Yusuf Kure Baraje, Joshua Audu Gana, Ismaila Musa Modibbo, Adamu Tanko and Abubakar Abdu Buba.