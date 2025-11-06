Nigeria, Ghanaian Customs deepen fight against illicit trade, boost regional integration

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the fight against illicit trade, while promoting seamless trade facilitation and regional economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Adeniyi made this known during a high-level visit to the Commissioner-General of the Customs Division of the GRA, Brigadier General Glover Annan, at the Authority’s headquarters in Accra, Ghana, on November 3, 2025.

The National Spokesperson of the NCS, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noting that both agencies underscored the importance of intelligence sharing, harmonised border procedures, and joint enforcement strategies as critical tools to curb transnational crimes and enhance legitimate trade between the two West African nations.

Adeniyi emphasised that criminal networks were exploiting operational gaps between Customs administrations across Africa to facilitate illicit trade, including the smuggling of dangerous substances and contraband goods. He stressed that enhanced cooperation was crucial to counter these threats and protect regional economies.

“We must bridge the gaps between our administrations because these are the same weaknesses that transnational criminals exploit. The more we work together, exchanging intelligence and building capacity, the stronger we will be against these syndicates,” the CGC said.

He recalled that Nigeria and Ghana had signed a memorandum of understanding on Customs cooperation in 2001 and suggested that both countries review and update the document to reflect contemporary realities and new opportunities under the AfCFTA.

Speaking during the engagement, the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA welcomed the Nigerian delegation and expressed Ghana’s readiness to strengthen operational ties with the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Our nations are united not just by history and culture but also by a shared vision to strengthen customs operations. The Nigeria Customs Service has continued to inspire our reforms and innovation in Ghana, and we see great opportunities in renewing our collaboration,” Annan said.

He also commended the NCS for championing the Customs-Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (C-PACT) initiative, developed in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and supported by the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

He noted that the upcoming C-PACT Conference, scheduled to take place in Abuja from November 17 to 19, 2025, will provide a continental platform for Customs administrations to explore new frameworks for transparency, lawful trade, and sustainable economic growth.