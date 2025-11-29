Nigeria needs calm, spiritual maturity, says Rev Benton

Nigerian born preacher and founder of The Rev Benton Experience, Reverend Benton Opene-Luxington (Rev Benton), has said his platform provides spiritual awakening, prophetic clarity, and transformational leadership. With a digital content reaching millions, with more than 10 million engaging with his sermons and teachings on the social media, his influence is visible among youths and the emerging middle class, many of who said he speaks to their experience.

Born in Lagos, Rev Benton represents intellectual credibility and spiritual fire. He addresses a generation raised in the tension between tradition and transition — offering motivation, and spiritual tools for navigation.

The movement, known internally as The Chosen Ones, is not structured like a church. It is a digital sanctuary, a prophetic ecosystem, and a mentorship portal for those who feel called to lead beyond the pulpit. Rev Benton’s topics include spiritual warfare, narcissistic trauma, marine kingdom operations, divine purpose, and energetic protection.

He is developing a celestial university, a platform that merges ancient wisdom, psychological intelligence, and prophetic activation.

The university is aimed at those who feel called to influence systems, from governance to healing to media, through spiritual intelligence.

But his vision is not limited to platforms and programmes.

Across the country, especially in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Benin, his messages are being shared in youth fellowships, college campuses, co-working spaces, and even within traditional churches — quietly reorienting how young Nigerians view purpose, warfare, and destiny.

A quiet but decisive shift is taking place within Nigeria’s spiritual and intellectual landscape. At the centre of this rising current is a figure whose voice and vision are already impacting millions across the globe.

Most Reverend Benton Opene-Luxington, known widely as Rev Benton, is a Nigerian-born spiritual architect whose ministry is quickly becoming a defining force in the future of African leadership. In the past 30 days alone, his teachings and digital sermons have reached over 10 million people across platforms including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. But his work extends far beyond viral content.

Trained academically in theology and leadership, Rev Benton carries a mandate that he insists cannot be taught in seminaries or traditional institutions. “My instruction comes from what I call the throne room of Spirit,” he says. “It is not simply about religion, but about remembrance, rulership, and reclaiming dominion in every area of life.”

At the heart of his movement is The Rev Benton Experience, a multidimensional ministry platform that merges digital engagement, prophetic teachings, and high-level mentorship for a growing global community he calls the Chosen Ones.

Related News

His next major project, currently in development, is Celestial University — a private, high-impact learning institution designed to train spiritual entrepreneurs, prophetic diplomats, and culturally sovereign thinkers.

While it bears the name of a university, the structure is intentionally post-academic. The programme is rooted in esoteric psychology, angelic intelligence, spiritual warfare training, and a philosophy of multidimensional governance.

“There are rulers in waiting whose gifts have never been validated by modern systems,” Rev Benton says. “We’re building a space that affirms their destiny, trains their spirit, and prepares them to govern in multiple dimensions, finance, healing, governance, and global influence.”

Beyond the formal structure of education, Rev Benton’s impact is being felt most directly through his viral sermon clips, many of which have sparked international conversations around identity, spiritual warfare, and collective awakening. His signature teaching style blends ancient wisdom with contemporary cultural language, often delivered through one-minute videos with titles such as “They Came for Your Light”, “You Are a Throne, Not a Target”, and “The Marine Kingdom Doesn’t Want You Married.”

“This generation doesn’t need more religion,” he explained. “They need decoding. They need frameworks. They need to understand why their lives have been under spiritual surveillance since birth.”

While many spiritual movements struggle to speak the language of a global generation, Rev Benton’s appeal cuts across geographies and denominations. His content reaches audiences in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the Caribbean. His message is unambiguously African, but his voice resonates with a worldwide hunger for clarity, power, and spiritual intelligence.

What distinguishes Rev Benton is not simply his reach, but his strategy. He is currently developing initiatives that integrate spiritual vision with socio-political transformation, including proposals for digital sanctuaries, media hubs, and long-term engagement in national healing and governance.

“Africa doesn’t need another revival,” he said. “What we need are rulers. We need those who carry prophetic intelligence and structural competence. I am not here to be celebrated. I am here to build altars and blueprint systems.”

As Nigeria and the world contends with a collapse in meaning, leadership, and moral clarity, figures like Rev Benton are increasingly stepping into roles once held by religious institutions, philosophers, and policymakers.

Whether through his teachings, his digital reach, or his unfolding educational structures, it is clear that Rev Benton’s work is not a trend but early architecture of a spiritual and cultural information.