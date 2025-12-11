Nigerian Army rescues kidnap victim in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have rescued a kidnapped victim in Yaja Village, Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to a statement by the Brigade’s acting spokesperson, Lt. Umar Muhammad, the operation was carried out on 11 December 2025 after soldiers stationed at Maraba Apawa received credible intelligence about the movements of suspected kidnappers. The tip-off came from local good samaritans.

“Acting on the tipoff, the troops launched a quick-response pursuit, applying sustained pressure that forced the abductors to flee and abandon their captive.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Alhaji Shuaibu of Yelwata community in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, who had been abducted two days earlier on 9 December,” the statement read.

Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for the timely, professional, and resilient operation, describing it as a demonstration of the Brigade’s commitment to securing communities across Taraba State.

General Uwa emphasized that the Brigade remains fully prepared to deny criminals any safe haven, warning that kidnapping, banditry, and violent crime will continue to be met with swift military action.

He also assured residents of a peaceful and secure festive season and urged the public to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies.

Through Brigadier General Uwa, the Nigerian Army expressed appreciation for the cooperation of local communities and reiterated its resolve to maintain stability and peace across Taraba State.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Thursday arrested five “persons of interest” at a checkpoint after six AK-47 rifles were found on them along Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects concealed six AK-47 rifles in a sack full of charcoal hidden in a Golf saloon car on Thursday afternoon.

A top security aide (names withheld) said: “They were intercepted by the Nigerian Army team on patrol,” adding that: “The five suspects are undergoing interrogation.”

Our reporter recalls that their arrest came a day after six people suspected to be couriers for kidnappers were arrested around Babanla, also in Ifelodun, with a large consignment of bread and petrol.

“They have been transferred to the police headquarters in Ilorin for further investigation,” according to a source.

Earlier on Tuesday, some criminals were reported killed in a coordinated assault by government vigilante forces in Omu Aran-Eruku.

Six motorcycles, assault rifles, and many loaded magazines were recovered from their hideouts.

Four women and two young men, all suspected to have been abducted, were rescued and handed to the police divisional post in Omu Aran.