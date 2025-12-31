Nigerian brand strategist Lazywrita dies, leaves final Instagram message

Nigerian brand strategist, influencer and author, Anda Damisa Paul, popularly known as Lazywrita, has died, according to sources close to him.The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, but friends said a scheduled Instagram post, published on December 29, 2025, suggested the action may have been linked to a failed relationship. Sources said Damisa died several days earlier and programmed the post to announce his passing.

In the message, he wrote: “Don’t cry for me please o… I lived a full and adventurous life, people who know me can testify, I just don’t have the energy to continue anymore. Now, I am happy, unburdened and freeee!!”

He added that he regretted “not watching the new episodes of Stranger Things and not getting married to LOML when I had a chance,” while urging loved ones not to blame themselves for his decision.

“I deleted all my socials across all platforms. I have just this one left and I felt it was imperative my friends and loved ones see this message so no false narrative is written and so they know I’m good and in a better place,” he wrote.

Damisa was widely regarded as a pioneer of brand and influencer marketing in Nigeria, helping to shape early digital storytelling and online brand engagement long before social media became mainstream.

His work influenced standards for brand visibility and creative strategy that continue to guide the industry. He was listed among YNaija’s top 100 social media influencers in 2013 and served as the face of several leading Nigerian brands.

In 2020, while launching his first book, Lazy Poet, a collection of 22 poems, he told The Guardian: “First and foremost, I’ve been an avid reader and have always loved writing, so I like to define myself as a writer first before any other thing.”