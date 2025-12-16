Night inferno ravages Gombe timber market, mosque

A devastating fire outbreak has ravaged the Gombe timber market, also known as ‘Kasuwar Katako’, located at the Railway station in the Gombe State capital on Monday night.

Our correspondent reports that the blaze, which started after 8 pm, destroyed numerous timber stores and shops and engulfed a nearby mosque.

Firefighters from the Gombe State University (GSU), federal fire service personnel, and private water tanker operators responded, bringing the inferno under control after over 30 minutes of intense burning.

As of press time, the extent of the damage and the exact number of stores affected by the fire had not been determined.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow and devastation over the tragic fire that gutted the market.

In a press release by his media aide, Isma’il Uba Misilli, the governor described the incident as painful and distressing, noting that the scale of destruction is a huge setback to hardworking men and women who depend on the market for their daily sustenance.

The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately move in, conduct a thorough assessment and investigation into the cause of the fire, and provide urgent relief and support to cushion the impact on victims.

While sympathising with the victims, Governor Inuwa Yahaya called on those affected to remain calm, assuring them that the government would take necessary steps to mitigate their losses and strengthen preventive measures to avert future occurrences.

He also reiterated his administration’s resolve to establish a state-of-the-art fire service office, fully equipped to complement existing fire-fighting facilities across the state, in line with his commitment to protect lives, property and investments.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended his heartfelt sympathy to affected shop owners, traders and all individuals who suffered losses as a result of the inferno, assuring them that the government stands firmly with them at this difficult moment.

“Governor Inuwa Yahaya prayed to Almighty Allah for continued protection over Gombe State, its people and their means of livelihood, and for comfort and strength for all those affected by this unfortunate incident”, he said.