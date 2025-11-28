Nine-year-old artist, Muoghalu, debuts at children’s art exhibition

A NINE-YEAR-OLD Kaima Muoghalu is attracting unusual interest in Nigeria’s art community after her debut at Iwalewa Art Gallery’s Vision of Colours, a children’s art exhibition that positioned her as one of the most promising young artists to watch.

Her artworks, which sold out at the showcase, drew praise for their depth, emotional honesty and surprising maturity.

Muoghalu’s journey into art began as casual play, with doodles and colour strokes that gradually revealed distinct patterns and expression, which observers now say sets her apart with her instinctive grasp of emotion and her ability to translate inner feelings into images that appear simple but layered with meaning.

Meanwhile, attendees at the exhibition described her pieces as intentional, expressive and unusually sophisticated for her age. At the event, which featured emerging young creatives from across the country, Muoghalu’s section quietly stood out. Children were drawn to her bold use of colours, while adults lingered over the lines, movement and personal narratives embedded in her work. One mixed-media piece exploring what she calls “the colours of happiness” became one of the most discussed artworks of the day, with viewers noting its energy and layered composition.

Muoghalu describes her art as “what my mind feels before I say it,” a reflection of the emotional clarity and spontaneity that define her style. Supported by a family that encourages creativity and discipline, she has already developed a strong sense of artistic identity, using colours, texture and movement to communicate stories and moods.

Her emergence comes at a time when Nigeria’s creative sector is witnessing renewed interest in nurturing young talents. Art educators and gallery owners say Muoghalu represents a generation of children who are finding their voices early and expanding the possibilities for youth participation in the arts.

Since the exhibition, Muoghalu has continued to experiment with new forms and materials while building a growing catalogue of sketches and paintings.

Gallery observers say her early promise suggests a trajectory worth watching, not as a novelty act but also as a young artist with genuine potential.